AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers, Numbers Up From Last Saturday Show

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last week’s show was preempted to Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs on TNT, so Dynamite did not air on its usual Wednesday night timeslot.

The special Saturday edition of Dynamite drew an average audience of 727,000 viewers. That’s down from the previous week’s audience of 1.053 million viewers, which was the two-year anniversary show and aired during the regular timeslot. For comparison, the viewership was 12 percent higher than the last time Dynamite aired on Saturday night on June 26, which averaged 649,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating (366,000 viewers) That’s down from the two-year anniversary show, which drew a 0.37 rating in the key demo. However, the rating is also up from the last Saturday night edition of Dynamite, which drew a 0.21 rating (277,000 viewers) last June. Key demo viewership was up 32 percent overall from the last Saturday episode of Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite on Saturday ranked No. 9 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, so still solidly in the Top 10. The NLCS game between the Dodgers and Braves topped the ratings and viewership for Saturday night with a 1.29 rating in the key demo and 4.668 million viewers.

Dynamite will be preempted and airing on Saturday again due to the MLB playoffs later this week on October 23. The show will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

