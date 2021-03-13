wrestling / News

AEW Releases Dynamite Clips of Don Callis Discussing Exploding Ring, Cody & Penta Segment

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has released a couple of new clips from this week’s Dynamite, including Don Callis’ promo about the exploding ring SNAFU from Revolution. You can see both clips below.

Our own Tony Acero’s full review of the episode is here, and you can also listen to Tony join Andy Perez and Blake Lovell discussing the episode on Dissecting Dynamite below.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

