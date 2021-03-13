wrestling / News
AEW Releases Dynamite Clips of Don Callis Discussing Exploding Ring, Cody & Penta Segment
March 12, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has released a couple of new clips from this week’s Dynamite, including Don Callis’ promo about the exploding ring SNAFU from Revolution. You can see both clips below.
Our own Tony Acero’s full review of the episode is here, and you can also listen to Tony join Andy Perez and Blake Lovell discussing the episode on Dissecting Dynamite below.
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage On Details Of His AEW Contract, Reaction To His Debut, Potential AEW Dream Matches
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004, Lesnar Being Unhappy, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5
- USPTO Requiring Jon Moxley’s Written Consent For WWE Trademark On Dean Ambrose