wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite & Collision Detroit TV Tapings Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available
April 1, 2025
– An ticket pre-sale code is now available for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit Michigan on May 7 and May 8. The ticket pre-sale code is AEF4EW (via PWInsider).
