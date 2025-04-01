wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite & Collision Detroit TV Tapings Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Detroit May 7 Image Credit: AEW

– An ticket pre-sale code is now available for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit Michigan on May 7 and May 8. The ticket pre-sale code is AEF4EW (via PWInsider).

