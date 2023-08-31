wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dynamite Highlights, Collision in Uncasville Pre-Sale, NJPW on AXS Lineup
August 31, 2023
– All Elite Wrestling has posted the following video highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
– AEW is holding a pre-sale today for an upcoming episode of Collision in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The code is JHPGME.
– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV include the following G1 Climax 2023 matches:
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hikuleo
* David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay
