wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Coming To Alabama In February
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will be bringing AEW Dynamite to Huntsville, Alabama on February 5. Tickets for the show will go on sale on December 13 (this Friday) and start at $20.
Huntsville, AL #AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, February 5th
Von Braun Center
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 13th & start at $20!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details
AEW tickets make great holiday gifts pic.twitter.com/wqFJPngUfV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 9, 2019
