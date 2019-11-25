wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Coming To Cleveland, Ohio In January

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Cleveland

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air an episode of AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The episode airs on January 29. Tickets go on sale Friday and are priced starting at $20.

