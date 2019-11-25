wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Coming To Cleveland, Ohio In January
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air an episode of AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The episode airs on January 29. Tickets go on sale Friday and are priced starting at $20.
It's our Ohio Debut!#AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, Jan 29th@wolsteincenter
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov 29nd & start at $20!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details#AEW tickets make great holiday gifts pic.twitter.com/mVECZ0uMu7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 25, 2019
