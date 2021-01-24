wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Coming To TNT Africa Starting Next Month

January 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo

TNT Africa has announced that episodes of AEW Dynamite will begin airing on the network starting February 5 at 1:20 PM CAT, which is a Friday. Future episodes will air Friday nights at 8 PM CAT/7 PM WAT/9 PM EAT.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

