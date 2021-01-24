wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Coming To TNT Africa Starting Next Month
January 23, 2021 | Posted by
TNT Africa has announced that episodes of AEW Dynamite will begin airing on the network starting February 5 at 1:20 PM CAT, which is a Friday. Future episodes will air Friday nights at 8 PM CAT/7 PM WAT/9 PM EAT.
#AEWDynamite is coming to #TNTAfrica 💥
Catch up with 5 episodes of the new season on Friday, 5 February, at 1:20 PM CAT. Watch explosive matches Friday nights at 8PM CAT/7PM WAT/9PM EAT (only 2 days after the US premiere). #AEWonTNTAfrica #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xK8EQPxhut
— TNT Africa (@WatchTNTAfrica) January 22, 2021
