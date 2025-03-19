AEW Dynamite Confirmed To Proceed Amid Blizzard, Confirmation Of Title Match

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping will take place tonight despite a blizzard hitting Omaha, and a title match has been confirmed. There were questions about tonight’s show due to the blizzard, which has hit the Midwest US including the Nebraska city. The Liberty First Credit Union Arena has confirmed however that the show will take place.

In addition, Tony Khan has confirmed that tonight’s match between Mercedes Mone and Billie Starkz will be for Mone’s TBS Championship, writing:

“TONIGHT, Wed 3/19

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS Title Match

@MercedesVarnado vs @BillieStarkz Tonight, the blizzard can’t stop this fight!

The CEO is in Omaha, and she will defend the TBS Title vs former ROH World TV Champion Billie Starkz

TONIGHT!”

