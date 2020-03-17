wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite To Still Take Place At Daily’s Place With No Crowd Tomorrow
After some confusion on social media, it looks like AEW Dynamite is still scheduled to take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with no live crowd tomorrow night. The show was originally scheduled to take place in Rochester, NY before being moved over coronavirus concerns.
The confusion started when a user on Twitter asked the City of Jacksonville Twitter account if Daily’s Place would be closed, to which the City responded, saying it would be.
However, Fightful reached out to AEW for clarification and AEW stated that tomorrow’s show at Daily’s Place will go on.
Does this order apply to events held at @dailysplace?
— Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) March 13, 2020
Yes, unfortunately it does.
— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) March 13, 2020
