AEW Dynamite Debut in Candea Does ‘Good Number’ in Viewership

– The ratings continue to come in for AEW Dynamite’s debut, with the TSN 2 viewership in Canada reported as being a “good number.” Post Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that the debut episode did 109,000 viewers on TSN 2, put up against the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Senators.

As reported earlier, the show did a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic on TNT, which was over double the 0.32 rating of NXT. WWE issued a statement congratulating AEW on their success.