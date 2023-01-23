wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Changes Dates Due To TV Schedule Revision
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has changed dates. The show was originally set for March 14, a Tuesday, but will now air on March 15 in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule.
Tickets purchased for the March 14 date will be honored on March 15. Those that cannot attend the new date can get refunds.
Due to a revised network TV broadcast schedule, the double-header #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage shows originally scheduled for March 14 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Man. have been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15: pic.twitter.com/1275JeeOse
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2023