AEW Dynamite Debuts In St. Louis In April

After today’s announcement that AEW Dynamite would debut in Wisconsin on April 1, AEW has announced another debut. Dynamite will tape from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

St. Louis, MO – we heard you!#AEWDynamite will be coming to the @chaifetzarena

Wednesday, April, 8th

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale FRIDAY FEB, 7TH!

Set your reminders for this historical moment and visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for all event listings. pic.twitter.com/7kXvFAJP9B

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 31, 2020