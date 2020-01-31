wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Debuts In St. Louis In April

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

After today’s announcement that AEW Dynamite would debut in Wisconsin on April 1, AEW has announced another debut. Dynamite will tape from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading