AEW Dynamite Defeats NXT In Ratings & Viewership Again, Both Shows Rise In Numbers

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT defeated NXT on the USA Network, but both shows saw gains in viewership and the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Dynamite brought in 893,000 viewers, up from last week’s 817,000. It also had a 0.31 rating (good for #5 on primetime cable last night), itself up from last week’s 0.30. It’s worth noting that the .31 rating is the second lowest for AEW since December 18th (last week’s was the lowest since December 18th).

NXT, meanwhile, had 794,000 viewers, up from last week’s 757,000. The rating was a 0.25 (good for #16 on primetime cable last night), an improvement over last week’s 0.24. The .25 rating is NXT’s highest since December 18th.

The Democratic Debate on MSNBC topped cable for the night with 7.614 million viewers and a 1.22 key demo rating. The debate post-show on MSNBC was #2 with 4.373 million viewers and a .59 key demo rating. Real Housewives of New Jersey was #3 in the key demo rating with a .42.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)