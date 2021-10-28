AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Wednesday Audience Since July in Return to Timeslot

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show returned to the regular night and time for Dynamite after the show was recently preempted and aired on Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs.

Obviously, ratings and viewership saw a boost with the show moving back to its regular night. However, numbers were also down relative to the last Wednesday night show. There was tough competition on Wednesday night between the regular season NBA games on ESPN, and Game 2 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX.

In terms of other broadcasting changes, Dynamite aired live in Pacific and Mountain timezones due to NHL on TNT. The show normally airs at 8:00 pm local time for those timezones on a tape delay. As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that Dynamite will be airing live coast-to-coast moving forward.

Dynamite’s return to Wednesday drew an average overnight audience of 941,000 viewers. Viewership was up from the October 23 Saturday show, which drew 575,000 viewers and faced a head-to-head replay of WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is the lowest total viewership for a Wednesday edition of Dynamite since July 7, which drew 871,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating, or 518,000 viewers. Last Saturday’s show drew a 0.22 rating. This is the lowest key demo rating in three weeks.

Per Showbuzz Daily, ranked No. 4 for Wednesday night cable originals. The NBA regular season game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers on ESPN topped the ratings for the night with a 0.46 in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped cable viewership for Wednesday with 3.153 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Game 2 of the MLB World Series on FOX led the night with 10.280 million viewers and a 2.24 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 941,000 viewers on average and did a 0.40 rating in P18-49 (518,000 viewers). That’s the lowest total viewership on a Wed night since July 7 and the lowest in P18-49 since Oct 6. 📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/RVo4asEQk2 pic.twitter.com/ah6caELuJj — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 28, 2021