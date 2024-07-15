AEW Dynamite Set To Take Place At Fishers Event Center in December

The city of Fishers, IN has announced that AEW Dynamite will happen at the brand new Fishers Event Center on December 4. The venue opens in November and will feature an ‘Opening Series’ of events, including Dynamite. The venue seats around 7,500 people.

What we’ve all been waiting for – the first wave of events in our opening series.

🔗 Head over to the link in our bio to sign up for presale access and to be the first to know about our next announcements! pic.twitter.com/OMHhxEwGbR — FishersEventCenter (@FishersEventCtr) July 15, 2024