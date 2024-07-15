wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Set To Take Place At Fishers Event Center in December

July 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

The city of Fishers, IN has announced that AEW Dynamite will happen at the brand new Fishers Event Center on December 4. The venue opens in November and will feature an ‘Opening Series’ of events, including Dynamite. The venue seats around 7,500 people.

