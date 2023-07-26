wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Ticket Pre-Sale Code Now Available
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
– The ticket pre-sale will begin tomorrow morning at 10:00 am EST for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023. The event is scheduled for September 20 in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is HJM912 (via PWInsider).
AEW will also be taping Rampage Grand Slam at the event. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 in the morning.
