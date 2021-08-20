wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Close To Selling Out

August 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York has sold 17,148 tickets. The capacity with the set-up will be 18,662 and that will likely be the final number, meaning the show is expected to sell out. There are currently 1,135 tickets out on the secondary market with a get-in price of $51.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Dynamite Grand Slam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading