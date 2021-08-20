wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Close To Selling Out
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York has sold 17,148 tickets. The capacity with the set-up will be 18,662 and that will likely be the final number, meaning the show is expected to sell out. There are currently 1,135 tickets out on the secondary market with a get-in price of $51.
