AEW Dynamite Grand Slam In New York Close To Selling Out

It was reported yesterday that tickets went on sale for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, which will be the company’s debut in New York City at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. At the time, it said that tickets were selling really well, but an exact amount wasn’t known. In a post on Twitter, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer reports that the show has sold over 15,000 tickets. As noted, the venue is set up for 17,000 fans but could potentially hold more if needed. If it sells out, Meltzer stated, it will be the largest non-WWE wrestling crowd in the US since 1999.

