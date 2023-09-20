wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Sees Surge In Late Ticket Sales
Thanks to a media push from Tony Khan, MJF, Chris Jericho and others in New York, tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam had a surge in late ticket sales. According to WrestleTix, 1,143 tickets were distributed since Monday. There are currently 8,636 tickets out with 2,675 remaining. It was noted that AEW added several rows in sections 314-318, at $30 per ticket.
The top halves of sections 329-333 dropped off, as they did last year before returning, and aren’t in the count yet.
Last year’s Grand Slam had an attendance of 13,800.
AEW Dynamite / Rampage
Wed • Sep 20 • 7:30 PM
Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing, NY
Available Tickets => 2,675
Current Setup => 11,311
Tickets Distributed => 8,636
A big media day involving MJF, Tony Khan and others appearing in the area led to an increase of 1,143 tickets… pic.twitter.com/PPw9rZ6ZdZ
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 20, 2023
