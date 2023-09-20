AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Sees Surge In Late Ticket Sales

Thanks to a media push from Tony Khan, MJF, Chris Jericho and others in New York, tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam had a surge in late ticket sales. According to WrestleTix, 1,143 tickets were distributed since Monday. There are currently 8,636 tickets out with 2,675 remaining. It was noted that AEW added several rows in sections 314-318, at $30 per ticket.

The top halves of sections 329-333 dropped off, as they did last year before returning, and aren’t in the count yet.

Last year’s Grand Slam had an attendance of 13,800.