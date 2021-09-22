wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Grand Slam Pre-Show Now Online, Nyla Rose on LGBT Sport Podcast

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

– AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place tonight, and the pre-show is now online. You can see the video below with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s big show:

– Nyla Rose was a guest on the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast promoting tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Nyla Rose, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading