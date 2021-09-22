wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Grand Slam Pre-Show Now Online, Nyla Rose on LGBT Sport Podcast
– AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place tonight, and the pre-show is now online. You can see the video below with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s big show:
– Nyla Rose was a guest on the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast promoting tonight’s show:
It's a huge day for wrestling as @AEW takes over New York for #AEWGrandSlam.
And to get you ready, we've got @NylaRoseBeast on Episode 199 of the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast.
Her journey, becoming champion, and so much more on a top show!
🎧 https://t.co/cKGIyc4dHO | 📷 @AEW | 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/DGQGBLGF2j
— Jack Murley (@jack_murley) September 22, 2021
