AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Returning to New York City

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

AEW is returning to New York City for a second Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September. On Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV, it was announced that the company will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for Grand Slam II on September 21st.

Tickets go on sale on July 22nd.

