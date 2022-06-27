wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Returning to New York City
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is returning to New York City for a second Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September. On Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV, it was announced that the company will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for Grand Slam II on September 21st.
Tickets go on sale on July 22nd.
History was made last year in NYC! Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY opens its gates once again for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage: #GrandSlam Wednesday September 21st for an experience of a lifetime!
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10AM ET – https://t.co/Jy0KnigcKn pic.twitter.com/3fll4xRlD1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose in a Black Bikini, Gunther Looking Ripped Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Orange Cassidy Reportedly Getting New Licensed Entrance Theme
- Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince