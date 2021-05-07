wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Had Record Ratings In Canada This Week
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite saw a significant jump in numbers this week, earning 1,090,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating. However, it seems it also did very well in Canada. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show set an all-time record in the Great White North, getting 160,900 viewers and 97,400 in 25-54.
