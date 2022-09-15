wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Headed to Pacific Northwest In January
AEW will come to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in January with an AEW Dynamite taping. The company has announced that the January 4th show will take place in Seatlle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Tickets go on sale for the event on September 23rd at 10 AM ET, with presale tickets available on September 22nd. This is the first show in the region for the company and will run the same day as NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will take place in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.
Emerald City, get ready! #AEW FINALLY makes its long-awaited Seattle debut Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 for #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @ClimateArena!
🎟Tickets (starting $35+fees) go on sale Friday 9/23 at 10am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ I https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/OLI2ZhKHGK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
