AEW Dynamite Headed To Wisconsin In April

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will air live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 1. The event will happen the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It will be AEW’s first show in the state. Tickets go on sale on February 7 and start at $25.

Milwaukee, WI – are you ready for us?#AEWDynamite will be coming to the @UWMPantherArena.

Wednesday, April, 1st

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale FRIDAY FEB, 7TH!

Set your reminders for this historic moment and visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for all event listings. pic.twitter.com/4dArmNhW3C

