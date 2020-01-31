wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Headed To Wisconsin In April

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will air live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 1. The event will happen the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It will be AEW’s first show in the state. Tickets go on sale on February 7 and start at $25.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

