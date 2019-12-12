wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Highlights: MJF Responds to Cody’s Challenge, Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz, More
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has released the highlight videos for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the videos below, including MJF responding to Cody’s challenge, the Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz in a street fight, and more:
