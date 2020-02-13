wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Highlights: Nyla Rose’s Title Win, Jeff Cobb Debuts, More
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the highlight clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the clips below from the show including Nyla Rose’s AEW Women’s Championship win, Jeff Cobb’s appearance, the AEW Tag Team Championship match and more.
Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of last night’s episode is here.
