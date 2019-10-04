AEW Dynamite Highlights Show Reportedly Coming To TBS

– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW will premiere a highlights version of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. It was not reported when the show will begin.

TNT/TBS General Manager Brett Weitz told The Wrap in an interview on Sept. 23, “We are talking about it,” Weitz said when asked if there could be a possible studio show to accompany the weekly AEW Dynamite program. “I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion,” he continued. “So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal. The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like.”

AEW has yet to confirm a second show.