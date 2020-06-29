wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Host City Issues Mandatory Mask Order Due To COVID-19

June 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Adam Page Stadium Stampede

The city of Jacksonville, Florida, which has been hosting tapings of AEW Dynamite as well as Fyter Fest, issued a mandatory mask order that begins at 5 PM today. The masks will be required in public and indoor locations, where people cannot socially distance.

The announcement reads: “At 5 p.m. today, the City of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public & indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance. Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus.

