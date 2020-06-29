AEW Dynamite Host City Issues Mandatory Mask Order Due To COVID-19

The city of Jacksonville, Florida, which has been hosting tapings of AEW Dynamite as well as Fyter Fest, issued a mandatory mask order that begins at 5 PM today. The masks will be required in public and indoor locations, where people cannot socially distance.

The announcement reads: “At 5 p.m. today, the City of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public & indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance. Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus.”