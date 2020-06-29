wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Host City Issues Mandatory Mask Order Due To COVID-19
The city of Jacksonville, Florida, which has been hosting tapings of AEW Dynamite as well as Fyter Fest, issued a mandatory mask order that begins at 5 PM today. The masks will be required in public and indoor locations, where people cannot socially distance.
The announcement reads: “At 5 p.m. today, the City of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public & indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance. Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus.”
At 5 p.m. today, the City of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public & indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance.
Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus. pic.twitter.com/dcAuolVMyZ
— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) June 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release
- Maria Reveals Where WWE Pregnancy Storyline Was Supposed to End Up Going
- FTR’s Dax Harwood Responds to Low Ki’s COVID-19 Comments
- The Undertaker Discusses the Mental Strain of Working with Giant Gonzales in WWE, Learning How To Work An Actual Match and Not Just a Gimmick