AEW Dynamite Looks to Move Christmas Week Episode Due to NBA Game

It appears as if the Christmas week episode of AEW Dynamite is moving as a result of a scheduled NBA game. The NBA has announced the first half of their 2020 to 2021 regular season, and in that announcement it was noted that a December 23rd game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will air at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

December 23rd is a Wednesday, thus making Dynamite pre-empted on the network as it airs Wednesdays at 7 PM. AEW and TNT have yet to announce a new timeslot for that week’s show.

This is not the first time that Dynamite has been moved due to the NBA. The show was moved to Saturday back on August 22nd due to NBA coverage and was again pre-empted the week after, moving to Thursday.