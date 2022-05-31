AEW Dynamite Match Changed to Eight-Man Tag Bout

The announced 10-man tag team match from AEW Dynamite has been dropped to eight participants. It was announced last night at Double or Nothing that the Hardys, Jurassic Express, and Christian Cage would face Adam Cole, the Young Bucks, and reDRagon in a 10-man bout. However, a new graphic and tweet advertising the match now has one less person on each side, with Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole removed from the announcement.

There’s no word on why Cole and Hardy were taken out of the match. You can see the new announcement below: