wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Match Changed to Eight-Man Tag Bout
The announced 10-man tag team match from AEW Dynamite has been dropped to eight participants. It was announced last night at Double or Nothing that the Hardys, Jurassic Express, and Christian Cage would face Adam Cole, the Young Bucks, and reDRagon in a 10-man bout. However, a new graphic and tweet advertising the match now has one less person on each side, with Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole removed from the announcement.
There’s no word on why Cole and Hardy were taken out of the match. You can see the new announcement below:
See the fallout from #AEWDoN as a huge 8-man tag match is set for #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c LIVE on TBS, as #AEW World Tag Team Champs @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus team w/ @Christian4Peeps/@MATTHARDYBRAND to face the @youngbucks & #reDRagon (@theBobbyFish/@KORcombat)! pic.twitter.com/Wz5ogq2GQt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About, Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality