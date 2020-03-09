AEW Dynamite Announces Debut for New Mexico on May 13

– Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the promotion’s debut in New Orleans, Louisiana with the May 6 edition of Dynamite. Not long after that, AEW announced the debut for Dynamite in New Mexico, which is scheduled for the following week on May 13. You can check out the announcement below.

The May 13th Dynamite will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 am local time at AEWTix.com.