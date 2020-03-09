wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Announces Debut for New Mexico on May 13
– Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the promotion’s debut in New Orleans, Louisiana with the May 6 edition of Dynamite. Not long after that, AEW announced the debut for Dynamite in New Mexico, which is scheduled for the following week on May 13. You can check out the announcement below.
The May 13th Dynamite will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 am local time at AEWTix.com.
Albuquerque, New Mexico get ready #AEWDynamite makes it's New Mexico debut on Wednesday, May 13th at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho!
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am MT and can be found at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/HTWBMgwreR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 9, 2020
