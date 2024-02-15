wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite To Get New Set Starting In March

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite is getting a new look starting next month, as revealed by Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a Valentine’s Day poem in which he revealed the new set will debut on the March 6th episode.

Khan wrote:

“AEW Dynamite is red.
#AEWDynamite is blue.
Until the Wednesday after #AEWRevolution,
When we’ll have a brand new set for you!

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you!

Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite, coming up NEXT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading