AEW Dynamite Debuts New Theme Song

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite has a new theme song as of this week’s show. Wednesday night’s episode debuted the new theme song of Sum 41’s “You Wanted War.”

The track is off the group’s album Heaven x Hell.

