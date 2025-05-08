wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Debuts New Theme Song
AEW Dynamite has a new theme song as of this week’s show. Wednesday night’s episode debuted the new theme song of Sum 41’s “You Wanted War.”
The track is off the group’s album Heaven x Hell.
