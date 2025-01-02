AEW Dynamite Debuts New Theme Song

AEW Dynamite had a surprising new theme song for its first episode of 2025. Wednesday night’s show saw the show kick off with The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 dance-pop classic “I’m So Excited.”

The track is off the trios’ album So Excited! and became one of the group’s signature hits. The new theme song comes as part of the show’s first simulcast on TBS and Max. Tony Khan wrote on Twitter about the song:

“I’m So Excited for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, right NOW! Thank you all watching @AEWonTV tonight on TBS and/or @SportsonMax right now!”

