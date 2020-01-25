AEW Dynamite in Newark Has Already Reportedly Sold 10,000 Tickets

– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) upcoming debut in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center already appears to be selling very well in terms of ticket sales. According to the report, the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center has sold 10,000 tickets thus far.

Tickets for the event started going ons ale to the general public at 12:00 pm EST yesterday (Jan. 24). There was a pre-sale that had begun earlier in the week. The report notes that Dave Meltzer believes the show would’ve been a quick sellout if there was scalper activity.

Also, tickets went on sale yesterday for AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York at the same time. Here is the updated list of dates, venues, and cities for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite through March:

* January 29: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

* February 5: Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Alabama

* February 12: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas

* February 19: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

* February 26: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, Independence, Missouri (go-home show for Revolution PPV)

* March 4: 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, Colorado

* March 11: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

* March 18: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York

* March 25: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Finally, AEW released the following tweets on tickets goin on sale for the Newark and Rochester events:

