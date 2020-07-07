Note on AEW Dynamite DVR Numbers for Show that Drew Lowest Overnight Numbers to Date on TNT

– You might recall on the June 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW drew the promotion’s lowest numbers to date on TNT, with a 0.22 rating in the P18-49 key demo and 633,000 viewers. Dave Meltzer had some more data with regards to the DVR numbers for this episode on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the DVR number for the June 24 episode of AEW Dynamite was “up from usual” in terms of viewership. However, while the DVR numbers might’ve been up that night for Dynamite, it still wasn’t enough to give Dynamite overall more total viewers than NXT for that same night. On that night, NXT drew 786,000 viewers. However, NXT fell behind in the P18-49 key demo with a 0.19 rating.

Meltzer added on the key demos, “It wasn’t up enough to make the difference in the sense that NXT, even with DVR numbers, had more total viewers. Although, AEW actually blew them away in 18-49. They beat them without DVR numbers, without DVR numbers, they beat them, but it was somewhat close. But with the DVR numbers, it was not nearly as close.”

NXT and AEW will both have big shows tomorrow night, with NXT pitting the second night of its two-night Great American Bash show against the second night of AEW Fyter Fest.