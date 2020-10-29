NXT Halloween Havoc Beats AEW Dynamite in Overnight Viewership, Draws Best Head-to-Head Rating Since February

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. NXT building last night’s show around the iconic Halloween Havoc event and theme paid off in dividends, as the show pulled off an overnight viewership of 876,000 viewers, beating AEW’s overnight audience of 781,000 viewers for last night’s Dynamite on TNT.

Overall, this was an excellent surge in viewership on a night going head to-head against AEW. NXT managed to increase 232,000 viewers from last week’s overnight audience of 644,000. This is also NXT’s best overnight viewership number of 2020 to date. Additionally, this is NXT’s first head-to-head victory over Dynamite in the overnight viewership since the July 8 episode. That was also a special episode, with a Great American Bash theme in a special two-part series.

AEW Dynamite did manage an increase in viewership from last week’s episode. However, Dynamite was only able to pull in a much smaller increase of 28,000 viewers to finish with 781,000 in the overnights compared to 753,000 for last week.

In the key P18-49 demographic ratings, it was still Dynamite’s victory. Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.30. However, NXT Halloween Havoc still made this an interesting race with a hefty ratings surge.

The good news is that the NXT Halloween Havoc special gave NXT the brand’s best head-to-head rating against AEW Dynamite since the February 19 episode. NXT Halloween Havoc drew a 0.25 rating, which is a significant increase from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo.

For comparison’s sake, that was NXT’s highest rating since the September 1 episode drew a 0.26 and an overnight audience of 849,000 viewers. It should be noted that episode ran on a Tuesday night due to the NHL playoffs and was not going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite. The last time NXT was able to draw a rating this high against Dynamite was, as noted, back in February, which was before the pandemic shutdowns.

Dynamite inched up slightly in the Cable Top 150, moving up from No. 13 to No. 12 this week. Thanks to the surge in ratings this week, NXT managed to shoot up the rankings, making it all the way up to No. 21. NXT was ranked No. 56 last week and No. 51 for the October 14 broadcast. So, all in all, this week was a major win for NXT considering the show was well outside the Cable Top 50 shows for multiple back-to-back weeks.

Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.64 rating in the key demo and finished with 6.315 million viewers, making it the most viewed show for the evening as well.

Here are the week by week AEW and NXT numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers)**, NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

* – These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.

** – This was a special late night, one-hour Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite