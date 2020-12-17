AEW Dynamite Drops in Numbers This Week, NXT Draws Best Audience in Over Three Months

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Last week, Dynamite managed to draw its highest rated show of the year, which was also for a taped episode. While Dynamite was live for last night’s TNT broadcast, the show had a significant drop in viewership and ratings. Meanwhile, NXT actually managed to do better this week and saw an increase in both the key demo ratings and viewership. While Dynamite still came out ahead of NXT, it was a closer battle for audience viewership than usual.

Dynamite finished with an overnight audience of 806,000 viewers this week. That’s down from the overnight audience of 995,000 for last week’s show. Granted, while last week’s show for Dynamite was taped, it was a packed episode featuring an appearance by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Sting’s first interview in AEW, and the fallout of Kenny Omega winning the AEW World title and appearing on Impact Wrestling with Don Callis.

However, it was still a significant loss in viewership for AEW in the amount of 189,000 viewers, after Dynamite managed to capitalize on the momentum of the Winter Is Coming special last week.

NXT finished with 766,000 viewers this week. The USA Network broadcast actually managed a 107 thousand viewership increase over last week’s audience of 659,000 viewers. This was actually NXT’s best overnight audience in over three months, since the September 8 episode drew 838,000 viewers. That was on a night NXT ran unopposed to AEW Dynamite.

NXT’s viewership gap with Dynamite’s audience was close this week, with only a difference of 40,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite also saw significant losses, while NXT finally managed to regain some ground. Dynamite fell from its record rating for 2020 last week of 0.45, which also outdid the average key demo rating for last Monday’s Raw, to 0.32 this week.

NXT’s rating in the key demo was still well behind Dynamite, but it did manage to increase for the second straight week. Last night’s show drew a 0.19 rating in they key demo, up from last week’s 0.17.

In the coming weeks, Dynamite is building up to its two-part holiday New Year’s Smash shows, which will be running on December 30 and January 6. NXT has already set January for its own New Year’s Evil special broadcast. Additionally, Dynamite will be running later next week due to the NBA on TNT, and the show is being dubbed the Holiday Bash. So, it will be interesting to see how the shows will perform head-to-head on those nights, along with Dynamite running later on Dec. 23.

Dynamite still managed a high ranking in the Cable Top 150 list this week. The show ranked No. 3, slightly down from its No. 2 slot from last week. NXT moved up again this week, going up from No. 37 to No. 34.

The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV topped the ratings again for last night with a 0.45 rating in the key demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for Wednesday night with 3.593 million viewers.

The week-by-week numbers are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers)**, NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

* – These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.

** – This was a special late night, one-hour Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite