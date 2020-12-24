AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Finishes Ahead of NXT Despite Airing Later, Drop in Viewership for Both Shows

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT. Last night’s Dynamite was shown at a later time than usual due to the NBA game that aired first on TNT. As a result, Dynamite started after 10:00 pm EST for a special Holiday Bash episode. Meanwhile, NXT aired in its regular timeslot on the USA Network.

Despite the differing timeslots, AEW Dynamite still came out ahead of NXT in terms of viewership and the key demo ratings. Dynamite had an average overnight audience of 775,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT viewership was actually down this week, dropping to 698,000 viewers.

Despite the late-night timeslot, Dynamite didn’t have a huge loss in viewership this week. The show dropped 31,000 viewers from last week’s viewing audience of 806,000. The good news for AEW is that the core fanbase stayed largely intact besides the show coming on later at night, and there wasn’t a drop in the key demo ratings either. Additionally, last night’s Dynamite was a taped show.

NXT’s audience was actually down this week, compared to running head-to-head to a live edition of Dynamite on Dec. 16. Last night’s episode dropped from 766,000 viewers to 698,000 viewers this week. Last week was actually NXT’s best viewing audience in over three months.

In terms of the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite held steady for Dec. 23. Last night’s show finished with a 0.32 rating, which is identical to last week’s rating. While the previous week’s show did see a significant ratings drop from the Dec. 9 edition, which drew AEW’s best key demo rating of the year with 0.45, the good news is that there was no loss or drop in the ratings despite the late-night timeslot due to the NBA.

NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the key demo this week, which is also identical to its rating for last week. Despite not running head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, NXT was not able to boost its rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite still managed to remain solidly in the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night. The show ranked No. 5, which is down slightly from the Dec. 16 ranking of No. 3. NXT also had a slight drop in the rankings, sliding down from No. 34 to No. 40 this week.

The NBA Bucks vs. Celtics game on TNT topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.80 rating in the key demo and 2.003 million viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for the evening with 3.439 million viewers.

In the coming weeks, Dynamite will have its two-part New Year’s Smash on December 30 and January 6. NXT has set the January 6 date for its New Year’s special broadcast. So, it should be interesting to see where things land in the coming weeks.

The week-by-week numbers are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers)**, NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

December 23th: AEW 0.32 (775,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (698,000)

* – These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.

** – This was a special late night, one-hour Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite