AEW Dynamite Numbers Rise for Beach Break Episode, NXT Falls Out of Top 50 Rankings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. For last night’s TNT broadcast, live special Beach Break episode, Dynamite managed to bounce back after last week’s drop in numbers. Despite drawing some of its best numbers in months last week, NXT’s ratings and viewership fell back down.

AEW Dynamite had an increase of 90,000 viewers this week, finishing with an audience of 844,000 for the special episode, after last week’s taped show fell below 800,000 viewers with a viewership of 754,000. NXT lost 110,000 viewers, dropping to 610,000 viewers for last night’s episode.

While AEW had the Beach Break special, NXT had announced that WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 men’s Royal Rumble winner Edge would be appearing on last night’s live USA Network broadcast, teasing that Edge could potentially face the winner of Finn Balor and Pete Dunne’s upcoming NXT World title match. However, the move did not translate to bigger numbers for NXT.

The ending for Dynamite featured a surprise appearance by NJPW wrestler KENTA, who attacked AEW star Jon Moxley. Moxley currently holds NJPW’s IWGP US Heavyweight title, and he’s currently slated to defend the title against KENTA on NJPW Strong later this month. KENTA making an actual appearance on AEW programming to set up a future NJPW title match with Moxley likely signals that what Chris Jericho once called a “Forbidden Door” between AEW and NJPW working together has finally been opened.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demographic were also back up for AEW Dynamite after the January 27 show fell below a 0.30 rating in the key demo at 0.29. The Beach Break show finished with a 0.32 rating.

NXT’s key demo rating plummeted after last week’s 0.21, which was NXT’s highest viewing audience since September 8. Last night’s episode finished with a 0.15 rating in the key demo, meaning that Dynamite more than doubled NXT’s rating in the key demo this week.

Dynamite finished at No. 3 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night, making it back into the Top 5 after finishing at No. 6 in rankings for the previous week. Due to its drop in ratings, NXT fell out of the Top 50 this week and ranked No. 51 after the show had managed to climb up to No. 24 for last week.

The MTV competition show, The Challenge: Double Agents, topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.54 in the key demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for the evening with 3.898 million viewers.

The week-by-week numbers are:

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

December 23th: AEW 0.32 (775,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (698,000)

December 30th: AEW 0.40 (977,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (586,000)

January 6th: AEW 0.25 (662,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (641,000)

January 13th: AEW 0.30 (762,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (551,000)

January 20th: AEW 0.36 (854,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (659,000)

January 27th: AEW 0.29 (754,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (720,000)

February 3rd: AEW 0.32 (844,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (610,000)