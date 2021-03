AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase This Week, Ratings Down, NXT Numbers Drop Significantly

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. AEW Dynamite viewership was slightly up this week, but ratings were down. Meanwhile, NXT significantly dropped in both ratings and overall viewership.

Dynamite viewership was up slightly, but the show wasn’t able to get over 800,000 viewers again for this week’s TNT broadcast. Last night’s Dynamite finished with 768,000 viewers for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam-themed broadcast. Viewership only up slightly from last week’s viewership of 743,000.

Meanwhile, NXT dropped below 600,000 viewers this week, finishing with 597,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s 691,000 viewers. NXT was reportedly missing some notable top talents after reports surfaced this week of a COVID-19 outbreak among the roster. This is said to have caused significant rewrites for the show.

More alarming for AEW Dynamite is that ratings in the P18-49 key demographic dropped for the third straight week. Last night’s episode finished with a 0.28 rating in the key demo. That’s down from last week’s 0.32 rating. This is the lowest rating in the key demo for Dynamite since the January 6 episode drew a 0.25 rating.

However, Dynamite did manage to still more than double the rating for NXT, which dropped significantly from last week. NXT fell from a 0.18 rating for the March 10 episode to 0.13 for this week.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 6 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night, dropping from last week’s No. 4 slot. NXT managed to at least stay in the Top 50, ranking at No. 42; compared to its ranking of No. 25 for March 10. The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV topped the ratings for last night with a 0.48 rating. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for the evening with 3.008 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week numbers for the past year:

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

December 23th: AEW 0.32 (775,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (698,000)

December 30th: AEW 0.40 (977,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (586,000)

January 6th: AEW 0.25 (662,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (641,000)

January 13th: AEW 0.30 (762,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (551,000)

January 20th: AEW 0.36 (854,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (659,000)

January 27th: AEW 0.29 (754,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (720,000)

February 3rd: AEW 0.32 (844,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (610,000)

February 10th: AEW 0.29 (741,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (558,000)

February 17th: AEW 0.31 (747,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (713,000)

February 24th: AEW 0.35 (831,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (734,000)

March 3rd: AEW 0.33 (934,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (692,000)

March 10rd: AEW 0.32 (743,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (691,000)

March 17rd: AEW 0.28 (768,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (597,000)