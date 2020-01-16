AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach Edition Tops NXT in Ratings and Viewership Again This Week, Finishes at No. 5 in Ratings

– The Wednesday Night Wars continued last night, with AEW putting on a special Bash at the Beach-themed episode of Dynamite against a new, live episode of NXT. Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings, and it was yet another overwhelming victory in the ratings and viewership for AEW Dynamite this week.

The Bash at the Beach edition of Dynamite, which was held in Miami, drew 940,000 viewers this week. That’s slightly down from last week’s 947,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT dropped to 700,000 viewers, which was down from last week’s 721,000.

In terms of ratings in the key persons 18-49 demographic, both shows saw slight increases. Dynamite drew a 0.38, slightly up from last week’s 0.36. Meanwhile, NXT averaged a 0.21, which is slightly up from last week’s 0.19 for the show.

In terms of rankings, Dynamite finished No. 5 in the ratings for the Cable Top 150 rankings last night. That’s a move up from its No. 6 ranking from last week. NXT managed to climb back up to No. 31 this week, which at least better than last week, when the show fell out of the Top 50 and finished at No. 55.

Last week, AEW built its show around the Jon Moxley/Inner Circle angle. This week’s show was heavily marketed around the Bash at the Beach theme, complete with a unique beach-themed entrance set, and wrestlers and talent wearing beach wear or outfits that were evocative of Miami Vice. This week’s show featured the start of a mini-tournament to determine the next contender for Chris Jericho’s AEW World title. Additionally, Cody Rhodes delivered his response to MJF.

Meanwhile on NXT, Bianca Belair won a Battle Royal to earn a title shot for the NXT Women’s Championship. The Duty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament continued with two quarterfinal matchups. Isaiah Scott also managed to secure a slot for the NXT Cruiserweight title Fatal 4-Way at this month’s WWE Worlds Collide.

Another nice victory here for AEW is that Dynamite actually topped the NBA game on ESPN that was airing at the same time featuring the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Brooklyn Nets, which drew a 0.34 rating and 934,000 average viewers. Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)