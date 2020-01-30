AEW Dynamite Wins Wednesday Night Wars Again This Week, Both Shows Have Ratings and Viewership Drop

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s edition of the Wednesday Night Wars. AEW Dynamite finished with 828,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, NXT had a finish of 712,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the same key demo.

Overall, both shows lost ground in terms of ratings and viewership this week. Last week, Dynamite finished with 871,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating, compared to 828,000 and a 0.34 for this week. NXT dropped from 769,000 viewers to 712,000. The ratings in the same key demo went down from 0.24 to 0.22. While it may have looked like the viewership gap between NXT and Dynamite was starting to slightly close up last week, it widened slightly again this week due to NXT’s viewership drop.

AEW Dynamite went back to its live weekly format for last night’s show in Cleveland, Ohio. Last week’s show in the Bahamas was taped since it was held during the Chris Jericho Rock and Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux. Additionally, NXT did not have its usual overrun on the USA Network last night, which is rumored to have been a USA Network call due to the premiere of Miz & Mrs. Season 2.

Dynamite still finished No. 3 for the night in the Cable Top 150 rankings, which is up from where it finished at No. 8 last week. NXT finished at No. 37, down from last week’s slot of No. 35. The NBA regular season game on ESPN betweent he Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers topped the night in terms of ratings for the key demo at 0.49. Hannity on FOX News was the top show in viewership at 4.251 million viewers. This is actually the highest Dynamite has slotted in the Cable Top 150 rankings since the show debuted on TNT.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)