AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in This Week’s Wednesday Night Wars, Dynamite Sees Increases in Viewership and Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the latest overnight ratings for this week’s edition of the Wednesday Night Wars. AEW Dynamite was the big winner once again this week, surpassing NXT in both the key demo ratings and overall viewership. Last night’s Dynamite on TNT drew 928,000 viewers. WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 770,000 viewers.

Overall, this was a good week for Dynamite. The show had a nice surge upward in viewership and the key demo ratings this week, especially after the show had fallen below 900,000 viewers for the last two weeks. Last week’s show drew 828,000 viewers. So, this week’s show jumped up an even 100,000 viewers for the overnights. Ratings in the key persons 18-49 demographic also moved up. Wednesday’s show pulled in an 0.36 overnight rating compared to last week’s 0.34.

The good news for NXT is that last night’s show did have a jump in viewership. The episode drew 770,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 712,000 number. The show averaged a 0.22 rating in the key demo, which is the same as last week’s

Both shows heavily promoted big angles going into their respective broadcasts. For AEW, it was Cody Rhodes taking 10 lashes in order to secure a matchup against MJF. On NXT, WWE heavily promoted 2020 Rumble winner Charlotte Flair answering Rhea Ripley’s challenge to face her for the NXT women’s title at WrestleMania.

In terms of the ratings, AEW Dynamite finished No. 11 for the Cable Top 150 rankings, which is down from last week’s third-place. NXT finished at No. 34, which is slightly up from last week’s No. 37 rank. The Five on FOX News topped the key demo ratings for last night with a 0.52. It looks like FOX News’ coverage of the Senate Impeachment Vote regarding President Donald Trump topped the night in terms of viewership at 5.4 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 6th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)