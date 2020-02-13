AEW Dynamite Wins Ratings Battle Over NXT Again This Week, Dynamite Loses Ground in Viewership and Key Demos

– Showbuzz Daily has the latest overnight ratings for this week’s edition of the Wednesday Night Wars. AEW Dynamite was the ratings and overall viewership winner again for this week over NXT. However, NXT did manage to close the viewership gap much closer than it’s been for a while.

Last night’s episode of Dynamite drew 817,000 viewers. That’s a 12 percent decrease from last week’s 928,000 average viewership. It also accounts for a loss of about 111,000 viewers. What could also be more alarming is the drop in the key persons 18-49 demographic for the ratings. This week’s Dynamite fell from 0.36 for February 6 to a 0.30 rating in the key demo for February 12. That’s the lowest rating for Dynamite since the December 18 episode drew a 0.25 rating in the same key demo.

NXT had a lighter drop in viewership this week of 1.6 percent. This week’s show on USA Network averaged 757,000 viewers, down slightly from last week’s 770,000. The good news for NXT is that the key demo rating saw a slight increase this week back up to a 0.24.

Basically, this is the closest gap in viewership in the overnight ratings between Dynamite and NXT since the start of 2020. Going by the reported numbers, Dynamite only surpassed NXT by about 60,000 viewers this week.

This week’s Dynamite saw Nyla Rose beating Riho to capture the AEW women’s title. Kenny Omega and Adam Page defended the tag titles successfully against SCU. MJF beat Jungle Boy, and Jeff Cobb made his AEW and attacked Jon Moxley, setting up their match for next week’s Dynamite.

Meanwhile on NXT, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley furthered their feud ahead of their title match at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Lio Rush beat Angel Garza to secure a Cruiserweight title shot. And NXT champ Adam Cole beat KUSHIDA in a non-title match in the main event.

Dynamite ranked No. 10 in the Cable Top 150 rankings this week, going up from last week’s No. 11 slot. NXT managed No. 21, rising up from last week’s No. 34 ranking. The NBA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets was the ratings winner for cable programming last night, with a 0.58 rating in the key demo. Hannity on FOX News topped the fight for viewership with an average 4.002 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 6th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 13th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)