AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings & Viewership This Week, Both Shows Have Slight Drops

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. Dynamite was the winner in the ratings and overall viewership yet again last night over NXT. Dynamite drew in 865,000 viewers to NXT’s 717,000.

AEW Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating in the key person’s 18-49 demographic (good for #9 on cable for the night). Meanwhile, NXT had a 0.23 rating in the same key demo (good for #17 on cable for the night).

Compared to last week’s numbers, Dynamite had a drop of about 28,000 viewers. The ratings dropped in the key demo for a 0.31 to a 0.30. Meanwhile, NXT dropped down from last week’s 794,000 viewers. Ratings in the key demo went down from 0.25 for last week to 0.23 for this week’s NXT.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo finished at #1 in the key demo rating for the night on cable with a .47. Tucker Carlson Tonight was #1 in total viewership with 4.193 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)