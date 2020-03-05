AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings & Viewership Again This Week, Dynamite Breaks 900,000 Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network. Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw a decent increase in ratings and viewership, moving up to 906,000 viewers. NXT’s viewership stayed fairly steady at this, going up only 1,000 viewers this week to 718,000 viewers.

For Dynamite, this was the first time the show broke over 900,000 viewers since the February 5 broadcast, which drew 928,000 viewers. Ratings were also up this week in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show drew a 0.35 rating this week compared to a 0.30 for last week in the same key demo.

This was the highest overnight rating in the key demo for AEW since the February 5 broadcast. For NXT, ratings in the key demo were also steady at 0.23, which was identical to last week’s average rating.

This week’s Dynamite was the first post-Revolution event. Meanwhile, NXT heavily promoted two steel cage matches for the show.

Dynamite finished at No. 5 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for this week, shooting up from last week’s ninth place finish. NXT came in at No. 20, which is down from last week’s No. 17 ranking. The NBA New Orleans vs. Dallas game on ESPN topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.57. Hannity on FOX News, which featured an interview with President Donald Trump, topped the viewership for the night with 4.459 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)