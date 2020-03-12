AEW Dynamite Tops NXT Again This Week, Dynamite Sees Lowest Numbers of 2020

– Well, with the world going crazy with the impact and cancellations caused by the coronavirus, let’s take your mind off that with some Wednesday Night Wars ratings news. Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on USA Network. AEW Dynamite was the ratings and overall viewership winner again this week. However both shows saw a drop in both categories as viewers seemed to flock to cable news.

Dynamite finished this week with an average of 766,000 viewers. That’s a fairly significant loss of about 140,000 viewers from last week’s episode, which drew 906,000 viewers in the overnight ratings. The show also dropped in the key persons 18-49 demographic with a 0.26 rating. It went down from last week’s 0.35 rating in the same key demo. This is the lowest key demo rating for AEW since the December 18 episode drew a 0.25.

This is also the first time AEW fell below 800,000 viewers since the start of 2020. Ratings had not fallen below a 0.30 in the key demo either. Granted, due to news of the coronavirus, people are concerned about a lot right now, which likely had an impact on the ratings and viewership for both shows. Granted, AEW has done well in bouncing back from drops before.

NXT also saw a ratings and viewership drop this week, but it was not as significant as what happened with AEW. NXT fell to 697,000 viewers this week, down from last week’s 718,000. The show drew a 0.21 rating, which was also down from last week’s 0.23 in the same key demo.

So, it was a much tighter race between AEW and NXT then it has been for a while. AEW Dynamite finished No. 25 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Meanwhile, NXT came in at the No. 42 slot. Hannity topped the ratings in the key demo last night with a 0.70 and viewership as well with 6.419 million viewers. Seven of the top ten shows in the key rating demo last night were cable news shows, along with SportsCenter that covered the breaking news that the NBA has suspended their season.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)