AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Surge for Empty Arena Show, NXT Loses Ground With Modified Format

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Things took quite the turn from last week, with the global coronavirus pandemic causing a massive impact for live events and shows all over the world. Last night’s Dynamite featured an empty arena show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, NXT featured an modified format, opting for interviews and video packages with no new matches or live segments, unlike the recent editions of WWE Raw and Smackdown at the Performance Center.

Well, AEW Dynamite was once again the ratings and viewership winner, and things nicely spiked up from last week, which were the lowest numbers yet for AEW in 2020. AEW was back up to over 900,000 viewers again and reached an average viewership of 932,000. Meanwhile, Dynamite’s ratings in the key persons 18-49 demo were also up to 0.35, compared to last week’s 0.26.

Meanwhile for NXT, the show drew 542,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the same key demo. NXT dropped from last week’s viewership of 697,000 and a 0.21 rating. Granted, this is more than likely due to the show having to take a modified format, plus all the issues going on right now with the coronavirus.

Despite all the tensions spanning around the country and across the globe with the coronavirus, AEW Dynamite managed to rally and put together a fine show last night, despite some stars who were MIA, and an empty arena due to the viral outbreak. Last night’s show featured the long-awaited reveal of The Exalted One, who turned out to be Brodie Lee (aka former WWE Superstar Luke Harper). Also, Matt Hardy made his AEW debut and was revealed as the new tag team partner for The Elite in the Blood & Guts match.

The big question is what happens with AEW and NXT next week? The apparent hope for AEW is that they will continue running live shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. But there’s always the chance that the government or CDC might put out new restrictions that shut down those efforts. Dynamite is no longer firmly promoting the Blood & Guts match for March 25, so it’s possible that matchup could be delayed or moved to another date.

Dynamite finished No. 20 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, up from last week’s No. 25 slot. NXT dropped to No. 81, plummeting from last week’s slot at No. 42. Hannity on FOX News topped the key demo ratings and viewership on cable with a 0.50 rating and 4.982 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)