AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings & Viewership This Week, AEW Sees Drops While NXT Has Some Gains

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Dynamite was the overall winner yet again for viewership and the ratings, but Dynamite did see some drops, while NXT managed some gains in the ratings and viewership departments.

The live, empty arena edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT finished with 819,000 viewers. That’s a drop of about 113,000 viewers from last week’s show. The show finished with an average 0.34 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic. That’s down slightly from last week’s 0.34 rating.

Meanwhile NXT was able to see some slight rebounds from last week’s drops, which were due to the show changing to a taped interview and video package format. NXT had live matches in the empty WWE Performance Center this week. As such, the show broke 669,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 542,000. It also finished with a 0.20 average rating, which is above last week’s 0.16 in the same key demo.

Dynamite dropped to No. 23 from No. 20 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. NXT managed to climb up from No. 81 to No. 56 this week. Special Report With Bret Baier on FOX News Channel topped the cable ratings for the night with 0.65. The show also topped the viewership for the night and finished with an average 5.8 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)